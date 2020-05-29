Namibia: Coleman Ends Valencia Stay

Brave Gladiators star Zenatha Coleman on Thursday bade farewell to Spanish club Valencia CF after two years.

Coleman's time at the Superliga Femenina club came to an abrupt end after her deal ran out during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced the premature end of the league on 6 May due to the Covid-19 pandemic, revoking relegations and naming Barcelona as league champions five years after they last won the title.

"I am grateful to have been part of such a great club," Coleman said on her Twitter account.

The 26 year-old versatile attacker joined Valencia in the 2018-19 campaign after netting seven goals in 14 appearances for struggling Prainsa Zaragoza whom she joined mid-season. Her goals nearly saved the side from relegation from Spain's top flight league.

Coleman has had to adapt her game at Valencia where her return of 11 goals in 47 games across two seasons pales in comparison to her previous exploits in Europe.

Nonetheless, she has fond memories of her time on Spain's southeastern coast.

"My time at the Valencia CF Femenino has come to an end. I say goodbye to the club which was my home for two great years, I am grateful to have been part of such a great club," she said.

"We look forward to the future as I can't wait to go back home and spend time with my family."

She moved to Spain following her starring role for Lithuanian club Gintra Universitetas where she struck nearly a century of goals with reckless abandon in two years.

Coleman is yet to disclose her next move.