Liberia: Humanitarian Group Reaches Out to the Needy, Creates Awareness On COVID-19

Monrovia — As the fight against the deadly coronavirus disease (covid-19) continues in Liberia, a charity and not-for-profit organization, The Voice on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 kicked off the distribution of assorted food items and community awareness campaign on the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Voice, which is headed by a young Liberian, Mr. Denzel D. Saryee, is principally involved in giving back to society, especially the underprivileged people in the country.

Interestingly, in a bid to jumpstart its charitable activities, the Voice embarked on an outreach mission in Kamara Town in Brewerville City, Po River and Ricks Institute Community in Virginia, outside Monrovia by giving out several assorted food items to the elderly of the township.

Presenting the gifts, the Chief Executive Officer of The Voice, Mr. Denzel D. Saryee, who is assisted by one Madam Janice Cooper, said the initiative was the organization's own way of identifying with communities, especially the elderly, most of whom are underprivileged, as the country grapples with the economic effects of the coronavirus disease (covid-19).

Saryee said the donation is just the first of several other that will be carried out by the organization.

"This is our own weak way of reaching out to you to identify with you. This is just the beginning and not the end. You are going to see us here again with more materials apart from just food items," Saryee assured the beneficiaries with smile beaming on their faces.

"We are not waiting for government or partners to donate before we can identify with residents in our community. It is now time for everyone to get involved in their little way," stated The Voice boss.

"We will continue to associate with you because we were all created the same. We are going to identify your needs and see how best we can help address these needs. God has laid it on our hearts so that we can be blessings to others, and this is why we are here," he asserted.

Aside from the donation, Saryee also sensitized residents of the various communities to adhere to all the health and safety protocols laid down by the National Public Health Institute of Liberia(NPHIL) and the Ministry of Health(MoH) so as to win the battle against covid-19.

"We are basically here to encourage our community dwellers to follow and abide by the preventative measure announced by health authorities and stop the spread of the virus, because coronavirus is real and it kills. Therefore, we are appealing to our parents not to doubt but to follow all the measures," The Voice chief stated.

"Whether you believe that coronavirus is real or not, all I want to tell you is to please respect all the health and safety rules. Avoid close contact, and wash your hands as frequently as you can daily with soap and clean water," added Saryee.

In response, the Chairman of Kamara Town, Chief Momo Ballah, lauded the group for the kind gesture, stressing that it is the first group ever to reach out to them since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

"We are so glad for you. You think what you give is little, but for us, it's a lot because you are the first group to ever think on us. What you did touches my heart so much. May God bless you and make this organization to grow," lauded Chief Ballah.

Like Chief Ballah, several other residents of both towns, thanked the group for what they described as a laudable initiative.

"Since this thing [coronavirus] happened, this is the first group to do this thing here. The people can just come and [record] our names, thinking that they will bring us food, but nothing has been done. Old people like us; we are suffering in this town. So, the one these people did, I am so satisfied," noted Mary Clarke, a resident of Kamara Town.

"First of all I tell God thank you for this distribution. I am very happy about this organization because this is the first as the chairman rightly stated. The government has come here and promised but we have not seen any sign. Probably, we might not see it at all," Fartama Passawe, an elderly man, voiced out.