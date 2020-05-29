Liberia: Christian Revival Church Association & Partners Embark On Drilling of Wells for 6,000 Households in Kolahun and Foya Districts

Monrovia — Christian Revival Church Association (CRCA), Water of Life and the Last Well Institutions operating in Liberia have embarked on the drilling of wells in Kolahun and Foya districts, Lofa County. This initiative will benefit about 6000 households in that part of the country.

According to CRCA Bishop Dennis Aggrey, the wells initiative started on May 26, 2020 and is expected to end August 2020.

Bishop Aggrey said that the water initiative undertaken by CRCA and its partners is not the first of its kind in the rural parts of Liberia.

He said this current initiative will target about twenty towns and villages in Foya and Kolahun.

When asked about the quality of the project, he said that they are drilling up to 50 feet per well.

Commenting on the cost of the entire drilling initiative, he noted that it amounted to US$70, 000.

CRCA Bishop also stated that predicated upon the living condition of Liberians in the rural communities of Liberia, his church and partners have decided to prioritize the livelihood of rural dwellers in Liberia.

Bishop Aggrey said clean drinking water is key to the growth and development of any nation with Liberia being no exception.

He said CRCA and partners believe in sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ not only by preaching the word of God but also impacting lives through developmental initiatives. Aggrey indicated that the gospel is all about changing lives for the glory of God.

Christian Revival Church Association (CRCA) is an indigenous body of Chris operating in West Africa with 'focus on education, agriculture, health, among other projects in Liberia , Guinea and Sierra Leone.

