Togo: Two Fallen Peacekeepers From Togo to Be Honoured At United Nations Ceremony

28 May 2020
Togonews (Lomé)

UN Headquarters will observe the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on Friday, 29 May 2020.

Secretary-General António Guterres will lay a wreath to honour all UN peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948 and will preside over a ceremony at which the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal will be awarded posthumously to the 83 military, police and civilian peacekeepers who lost their lives in 2019.

Among the fallen peacekeepers to be honoured are two from Togo : Corporal Agounwadje S. Kossi, who served with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA); and Elom Komi Akpalou who served in a civilian capacity with the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

Togo is the 16th largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping. It currently contributes 1,442 military and police personnel to the UN peacekeeping operations in the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Sudan, South Sudan and the Western Sahara.

