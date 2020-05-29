Zimbabwe: Tormented MDC Trio to Challenge Prosecution Through ConCourt

29 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

MDC Alliance MP Joanna Mamombe and two party activists are set to take their bid to stop prosecution to the Constitutional Court.

The Harare West legislator and activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova face trial for breaching lockdown regulations through a flash demonstration over government's failure to provide food for poor families during the prolonged lockdown period against coronavirus.

The three were charged and remanded while on their beds at Parktown Private hospital in Harare's Waterfalls suburb.

They are currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained when they were allegedly kidnapped and tortured by suspected state agents soon after staging the protest.

Through their attorneys, Jeremiah Bamu and Roselyn Hanzi of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, the three insist their arrest was unlawful.

"We want to place the state on notice that we will make an application to have the matter referred to the Constitutional Court where we want to challenge the accused's arrest and rights violations," said Bamu during bail hearing of the trio.

They are each on $1 000 bail which was reduced from $2 000 by Harare magistrate, Barbra Mateko on Thursday.

Initially, they were ordered to pay $2 000 bail and to report thrice weekly at Harare Central CID Law Order division.

But the magistrate reduced their bail quantum to $1 000 and also ordered them to report once a week at the police.

She said there was no need to discriminate the trio against their co-accused Stanley Masasi Manyenga and Lovejoy Chitenga who were arrested separately and were each granted $1 000 bail.

The three will be back in court on July 2 for their routine remand.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

