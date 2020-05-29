Sierra Leone: Dr. Sylvia Blyden and Co Put On Stiff Bail

-Says Dr. Sylvia Bladen

Magistrate Hannah Bonnie has put Dr. Sylvia Blyden and her Co accused on stiff bail after they appeared before her for the second time on allegations of Seditious Libel and publication of false news.

The duo were put on five hundred million Leones bail with two sureties each in like sum, and that the all sureties should provide title deeds before the bail is approved.

The first accused, Dr Blyden, who legally represented herself; yesterday renewed her bail application she had made on her maiden appearance.

"My Lady, I am perfectly innocent until proven guilty just like you stated on the last adjourned date. I want to assure the court that I will never run away from this country," she said.

Sylvia O. Bladen, a strong member of the main opposition All People's Congress (APC) party and child and youth activist, Hussain Muckson Sesay, are before the court on ten count charges of seditious libel, publication of false news, defamatory libel, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, doing an act tending to pervert the course of justice among others.

According to the State Prosecutor, Adrian Fisher, the first accused, Sylvia Bladen, on 23rd April, 2020, published defamatory news on her Facebook page against the state and President Julius Maada Bio.

He further claimed that the second accused Hussain Muckson Sesay took a picture of the first accused and published it with intention to pervert justice.

Y. S Sesay, who announced representation on behalf of the state, told the court that he was instructed to take over the prosecution, noting that he was not going to proceed because he needed time to go over the case file.

He promised the court that on the next adjourned date he would lead witness or witnesses.