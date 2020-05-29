Sierra Leone: Pujehun in Breach of COVID-19 Directives

Authorities of Pujehun District COVID-19 Emergency Response Center (DICOVERC) and the District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) have on the 25th May, registered their frustration over the breach of COVID-19 directives by some unscrupulous people within and out of the district.

They made the above displeasure known in a press statement issued earlier this week where they indicated that a huge number of unprincipled people from Freetown with over fifty motorcades and a host of other residents in Pujehun district, on the 24th May, converged at a burial ceremony held at Gobaru community.

In accordance with the national COVID-19 directives prohibiting the attendance of burial, naming or wedding ceremonies or any other gathering of more than twenty people, the Pujehun DICOVERC and DEOC described that burial ceremony staged at Gobaru community as an unlawful gathering, and therefore condemned that gathering referring to it as a 'calculated and premeditated ploy to deliberately undermine government's effort in the fight against the coronavirus disease'.

"As you may recall, it is a mandatory policy for us in Pujehun District that travelers entering the district must go through the surveillance desk of the District Health Management Team (DHMT) for proper screening. This protocol was however breached with impunity. In this regard, the DICOVERC and DEOC hereby take great exception to such unlawful act and lay the burden of proof on the shoulders of the organizers and sympathizers of that funeral rite held at Gobaru should anything of health concern emanates relating to it,"the release states.

The release further encouraged the authorities and general public of Pujehun district to adhere to COVID-19 hygiene protocols, healthcare directives and government policies gearing towards preventing, protecting and curtailing the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a related development, on 22nd May also, the station manager of the Voice of Masoro FM 99.1 in the Sorogbema Chiefdom, Pujehun district, Ahmed Mohamed Kaikai registered his dissatisfaction over the manner in which hundreds of people clustered in "Luma" market in Jendema, despite the existing policies of the government banning all Luma activities throughout the country.

The station manager added that 90% of people who clustered on that day didn't use facemask amidst the presence of police and military personnel.