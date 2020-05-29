Liberia: Police Probe Teen Age Girl's Rape Claim

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has launched an investigation into the alleged rape case of a 15 – year – old girl whose step father Johnson Chuluty allegedly raped and impregnated her.

In a video posted on social media over the weekend, the 15 - year - old explained that she was living with her mother and her step father in Monrovia where she was allegedly raped by the accused.

The victim explains that she was raped when she was left at home while her mother went out to sell, accusing suspect Chuluty of tying cloth on his face before putting other clothes in her mouth and then raped her.

The victim alleges that she reported the case to her mother who she claimed insisted that her husband couldn't do that.Following the alleged incident, the victim reveals that her stomach started to grow, leading to a pregnancy test conducted by her mother that showed that the teen age girl was allegedly three months pregnant.

According to the victim, she was subsequently sent to her grandmother in Lofa County by her mother and remained there until she gave birth.Suspect Chuluty has been ordered arrested by the Ministry of Justice to face charges of rape and corruption of a 15 - year - old minor, resulting to impregnation.

Early Wednesday, 27 May, the LNP arrested the wife of suspect Chuluty, Madam Mary Chuluty and she is now undergoing interrogation by the Women and Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police.Speaking to various radio stations Thursday morning, 28 May, Police Spokesman Moses Carter informed the public that the victim is on the way to Monrovia.

Meanwhile, the LNP urges those sharing the video on social media to desist, as it takes the protection of the victim very seriously.According to a release from the Minister of Gender, the ministry appreciates the most recent whistle-blower who brought light to the recent alleged rape case that went viral on social media.

The poster's action has set into motion a pathway to justice for the survivor. The ministry is at the same time appealing to viewers of the viral video to disengage from sharing the content forward, especially without protecting the name and face of the survivor.

The Gender Ministry says this will help protect the victim's rights to privacy as enshrined in the Children's Law of 2011, as much as can be done right now.

It adds that note is taken that the inadvertent exposure of the identity of the rape survivor, has actually set the stage for her re-victimization to a certain degree, especially as a minor.

The Ministry of Gender applauds the Minister of Justice and his team, for working with the Minister of Gender and her team for ensuring that the Liberia National Police's Foya District Women and Children Protection Services, and the MGCSP's Lofa County Gender Supervisor moved quickly to get the survivor and place her into protective custody.

The release says the victim is receiving the necessary support and care.At the same time, it appreciates the LNP for picking up the survivor's mother for questioning which led to getting the full name of the alleged perpetrator, and a picture to identify him.

The Government of Liberia through its justice system has placed an All-Points Bulletin (APB) on suspect Johnson Chuluty and a robust manhunt has been launched for his arrest upon sight.

The Ministry of Gender says it welcomes public reporting on SGBV cases and encourages every citizen to continue to pay attention to the happenings in the communities, and say or report anything seeming suspicious or out of the ordinary.