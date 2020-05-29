Liberia: No Date Insight for Reopening of Schools - MoE Reiterates

28 May 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

Liberia's Education Ministry has reiterated that all schools here (public, private, faith-based and community) should indefinitely remain closed until health authorities deem it safe to reopen and begin physical/on-campus activities.

In a release, the education authorities say amid the COVID - 19 health crisis and the disruption in the school year 2019/2020, the Ministry of Education recognizes the strike on students' learning processes and financial instability of institutions, as well as teachers and school-workers.

As a result, the release notes that in consultation with education and health sector stakeholders, the Education Ministry is finalizing a comprehensive policy aimed at outlining cleared strategies on mitigating several factors and challenges to facilitate the reopening of schools and complete the academic year 2019/2020 in line with the National Curriculum.It also confirms that no date has been set for the resumption of classes and any physical academic activities.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Prof. Ansu D. Sonii, Sr. commends school-administrations for their continuous effort in ensuring that some curriculum activities continue through distance learning (online) even during the suspension of the academic year and closure of school buildings in Liberia.

However, he warns against schools that are asking students to physically take delivery of the learning and assessment materials from campuses, urging them to desist.

According to Prof. Sonii, such action poses health risks to students. The Ministry of Education also encourages all students and parents to take advantage of the Teaching by Radio program aired on various radio stations across the country, geared towards providing refresher learning for students as they stay away from school due to the health crisis.

The radio program is a thirty - minute interval broadcast of core subjects aired by lesson, by time, and by schedule, for Grade K1 to Grade 12, which provide continuous learning for students in core subjects.

Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved.

