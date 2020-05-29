Liberia: Investigate Dillon - Sen. Tengbeh Writes Plenary

Senator George Tengbeh of Lofa County wants the plenary of the Liberian Senate to investigate his colleague of Montserrado County, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, for allegedly denigrating the Senate.

Tengbeh's communication which appeared on the Senate floor Thursday, May 28, says Dillon's willful and intentional behavior has cast a bad image on the Liberian Senate and individual senators.He explained that on May 20, Sen. Dillon accused 23 senators, who affixed their signatures on the COVID-19 recast budget of receiving bribes, challenging him to provide proof.

According to Tengbeh, weeks ago Dillon deceptively told the public that he received US$6,500 as operational fund. "Senator Dillon knows fully well that he received more than that; he understates the amount he received", he added.

However, Dillon has been credited for breaking the news, because no one in the public knew that senators on Capitol Hill received US$6,500 each immediately after they endorsed the State of Emergency in a joint resolution until the loud-spoken opposition senator came out.

But Tengbeh said such behavior by Dillon is gross dishonesty, which has no place in the Liberian Senate, arguing that it is honorable to disclose full amount than to criminally disclose partially.

He noted that the Senate's standing rules call for perfect decorum during session, but Dillon is allegedly in a constant habit of disturbing session, which shows no respect to the officers who call him to order.

He also lamented that Dillon usually describes individuals (fellow senators) who vote for what they believe in and the entire Liberian Senate as rotten. "I think Dillon doesn't belong in this rotten institution".

The Lofa lawmaker recalled that recently, Dillon launched an attack on the character of Grand Bassa County Senator Jonathan Kaipay in his home town, causing further injury on Kaipay's reputation, dignity and representation.

Tengbeh pointed that Dillion has brought the Senate to public ridicule and made that body a laughing stock, saying, that the Leadership of the Senate should invite the Montserrado senator for an investigation, and if found guilty, the law should take its course. Meanwhile, the leadership of the Senate on Thursday took seized of the complaint filed by Senator Tengbeh.