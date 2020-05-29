Kenyans Asked to Submit Views on This Year's Budget Estimates

29 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Members of the public have been urged to submit their views for the budget estimates for the financial year 2020/2021 ahead of next month's tabling in Parliament by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukuru Yatani.

Yatani says Kenyans willing to send their tips or suggestions with Treasury should do so by 3 of June for consideration with some of the proposals the Treasury is keen on receiving is how the youths can be supported to grow their SMEs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Others are: measures to support Kenyans and businesses affected by job losses due to coronavirus, suggestions for economic recovery and renewal, intervention on keeping the food supply chains functioning, ways on how jobs can be created among others.

Yatani will read this year's budget estimates on the 11 of next month at the National Assembly chamber with the lawmakers expected to later approve, reject or amend the proposals.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.