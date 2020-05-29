Kenyans Asked to Submit Views on This Year's Budget Estimates

Nairobi — Members of the public have been urged to submit their views for the budget estimates for the financial year 2020/2021 ahead of next month's tabling in Parliament by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukuru Yatani.

Yatani says Kenyans willing to send their tips or suggestions with Treasury should do so by 3 of June for consideration with some of the proposals the Treasury is keen on receiving is how the youths can be supported to grow their SMEs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Others are: measures to support Kenyans and businesses affected by job losses due to coronavirus, suggestions for economic recovery and renewal, intervention on keeping the food supply chains functioning, ways on how jobs can be created among others.

Yatani will read this year's budget estimates on the 11 of next month at the National Assembly chamber with the lawmakers expected to later approve, reject or amend the proposals.