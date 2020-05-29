Ghana: MOYS to Consider Stimulus Package for Sports Industry

29 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) says it is considering a stimulus package peculiar to the sports industry in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to help cushion the sector.

A released issued and signed by the new Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Mr Kenneth Annang, said the attention of the outfit has been drawn to publication in the media stating that the Ministry had neglected the sporting sector in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The release noted that those publications were untrue and that the Ministry by itself was designing a packages that would cushion the sector.

According to the Ministry, they have met stakeholders - particularly those preparing for various local and international games to design packages that would cushion them.

"The Ministry has indeed received a number of requests from various stakeholders in the sports sector and is considering for a stimulus package peculiar to the sector."

"The Ministry would, therefore, wish to assure the public that as and when these proposals mature, the appropriate announcements would be made in respect of the government's support for the sector," the release added.

