The final funeral rites of the late Madam Beatrice Yeboah, mother of President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah, comes off tomorrow May 30, 2020 at her residence in Madina.

Per the ban on public gathering, few well-wishers will be allowed to pay their last respects under strict adherence to all social distancing protocols.

Madam Beatrice Yeboah, 90, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 30, 2020 in Accra.