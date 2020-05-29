Ghana: Mamfe Chiefs Support Fight Against COVID-19

29 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Opare Lartey

The chiefs of Mamfe, in Akuapem North Muncipality of the Eastern Region, have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Mr Eric Opare, the Assembly Member for Mamfe Ahenbronom.

The Dabehene of the area, Nana Obeng Kofi, presented the PPE on behalf of the chief of Mamfe, Osabarima Ansah Sasraku, and the elders.

The Dabehene said the PPE included 1,000 face masks and 1,000 hand sanitisers worth GH₵8,000.00, would be distributed by the assembly member to the people in the communities, to curb COVID-19.

Nana Obeng said that the items were the chiefs' contribution to the fight against COVID-19, adding "we presented these items so that nobody would have any excuse of flouting the directives concerning the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic".

He urged the chiefs and opinion leaders to join the education campaign to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Mr Opare commended the chiefs for the contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

