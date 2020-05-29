Ghana: Prowa Commended for Seeking Welfare of Prisoners

Ho — The officer in-charge of the Ho Female Prison, Superintendent Mandy Mensah, has lauded the Prison Officers' Wives Association (PROWA) in Ho for its sustained and immense contributions to the welfare of convicts, "even in trying times".

She said that convicted prisoners only lose their rights to personal freedom and not their rights to personal dignity, urging other groups to emulate the sterling example of PROWA.

Sup Mensah made the remarks when members of the Ho PROWA donated two dining tables, four benches and two ceiling fans valued at about GH₵2,500 to the Ho Female Prison, on Wednesday.

The President of Ho PROWA, Mrs Betty Dzokoto, who presented the items, said that the gesture was in line with the association's firm stance to support all vulnerable groups in society.

Convicts, she pointed out, were still an integral part of the society, for which reason they must not be deprived of their dignity.

"Apart from that, we must also support our husbands to contribute to the reform of prisoners," Mrs Dzokoto said.

She said that members of PROWA were rebranding the association to take up bigger roles in serving humanity.

Receiving the items, Sup Mensah expressed gratitude for the gesture, which she described as unprecedented.

She said that the inmates at the correctional centre used to have their meals on improvised surfaces, adding that the dining tables and benches would enhance their dignity.

The dining furniture would also match the ultra-modern kitchen that was inaugurated at the Ho Female Prison recently, Sup Mensah stated.

DDP Andrews Dzokoto, Deputy Director of Prisons in-charge of the Volta Region, also commended Ho PROWA for its valiant and various forms of support to prisoners, and said that every form of support from the group made great and positive impact on convicts.

For instance, he said that the ceiling fans would aid ventilation and reduce the heat in the prison.