Ghana: President Grants Presidential Charters to 2 Varsities

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has granted the Pentecost University College in Accra and the All Nations University College in Koforidua presidential charters to operate as fully-fledged universities.

The two university colleges have transitioned into autonomous universities with the capacity to award their own degrees and diplomas, and will now be known as Pentecost University and All Nations University.

They are the second and third colleges to be given a presidential charter under the Akufo-Addo administration, following Ashesi University in 2018.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the two institutions and said that they have gone through a period of academic mentorship and supervision by mentoring public institutions.

He said both universities have, over the past decade, demonstrated sufficient capacity in their governance, finances, academic matters and infrastructural development.

They have gone through rigorous accreditation and quality assurance processes of the National Accreditation Board, he said, stressing that based on the satisfactory recommendation of the board, the two institutions deserve to be awarded the charter.

"I am pleased to announce that Pentecost University and All Nations University have fulfilled the requirements and are considered to be in a good position to manage their own affairs as fully fledged tertiary education institutions".

"They have been able to establish structures which will enable the respective institutions to forge ahead in the management of their academic programmes," he said.

The two universities have gone through a period of tutelage by their mentoring universities, the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and the University of Cape Coast.

This, according to the President, has led to the adoption and incorporation of best practices as required by the National Accreditation Board and the Council for Tertiary Education.

He entreated management of the universities to continue to improve and introduce more innovative programmes and courses which will develop skills needed to help develop the country.