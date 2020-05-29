Ghana: 7 Akwamu Communities Receive Reusable Personal Protective Gears

29 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Three organisations have distributed 6,700 pieces of face masks to residents of seven communities in the Akwamu traditional area of the Eastern Region, to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The reusable personal protective gears, were donated by Ghana Scholarship Fund (GSF) and Obaapa Women and Children Foundation (OWCF), both non-governmental organisations, and the Akwamu Community COVID-19 team.

The beneficiary communities are New Akrade, New Senchi, Senchi Ferry, Jerusalem Police Station, Senchi Amanfrom, Kotropei and some surrounding areas.

Groups that received the safety kits included traditional rulers, churches, Muslim communities, the Ghana Police Service, traders, and workers in the district assembly.

Representatives of the three donors, also seized the opportunity to educate the beneficiaries on the need to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety measures especially wearing of the masks.

The GSF and OWCF, both operate within the Akwamu Akrade and Akwamu Senchi areas while the COVID-19 team has been set up to implement various actions to contain the virus.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.