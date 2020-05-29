Ghana: 7 Akwamu Communities Receive Reusable Personal Protective Gears

Three organisations have distributed 6,700 pieces of face masks to residents of seven communities in the Akwamu traditional area of the Eastern Region, to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The reusable personal protective gears, were donated by Ghana Scholarship Fund (GSF) and Obaapa Women and Children Foundation (OWCF), both non-governmental organisations, and the Akwamu Community COVID-19 team.

The beneficiary communities are New Akrade, New Senchi, Senchi Ferry, Jerusalem Police Station, Senchi Amanfrom, Kotropei and some surrounding areas.

Groups that received the safety kits included traditional rulers, churches, Muslim communities, the Ghana Police Service, traders, and workers in the district assembly.

Representatives of the three donors, also seized the opportunity to educate the beneficiaries on the need to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety measures especially wearing of the masks.

The GSF and OWCF, both operate within the Akwamu Akrade and Akwamu Senchi areas while the COVID-19 team has been set up to implement various actions to contain the virus.