Ghana: Hearts Debunk Pay-Cut Reports

Director of Communications for Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has debunked reports in the media that the club had decided on a 30 per cent pay-cut as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

"It is not true that we have agreed on a 30 per cent pay-cut. It is not even a public announcement. If there's anything, we will do it with our players. Everything we do is between us (club) and the players," Opare Addo told Kumasi-based OTEC FM.

"If there is anything that we want the public to know, we will communicate to them on our social media platforms."