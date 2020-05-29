Ghana: Soil Cement Donates Masks Worth Gh₵35,000 to Kia

29 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Soil Cement, has presented filter respiratory face masks worth GH₵35,000 to management and officers of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) Collection Division of Ghana Revenue Authority to protect officers against COVID-19.

In addition, a cash of GH₵10,000 was given to the officers to purchase other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

General Manager of Soil Cement, Mr Jack Shen, who presented the items yesterday, said the gesture was to protect officers at the KIA from COVID-19 pandemic.

He entreated the officers to continue to exhibit their sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties to all manner of clients that do businesses at the aviation.

The Commissioner of Customs, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (RTD), who received the presentation, thanked Soil Cement for the support.

He promised the face masks would be put into effective use to justify the rationale behind the donation, and called on individuals and organisations to emulate the gesture of Soil Cement.

