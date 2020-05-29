Ghana: Rawlings to Address June 4 Anniversary By Virtual Broadcast

Former President Jerry John Rawlings will deliver the keynote address to mark the 41st anniversary of the June 4 uprising on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

"Due to the social distancing protection protocols instituted by the government, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the anniversary address will be delivered by a live virtual broadcast," a statement from the office of the former president said.

According to the anniversary planning committee, the theme for the celebration, which is about the fight against the pandemic and the ideals of the revolution is: 'Strengthening the spirit of patriotism, resilience and integrity in difficult times.'

Other speakers to speak at the E-durbar would include some leading members of the National Democratic Congress.

In compliance with the social distancing protocol, select members of the media would be invited to cover the E-Durbar.

As part of the celebrations, donations would be made to the Muslim community in commemoration of the Eid al-Fitr and select medical facilities would receive PPE to support the fight against the coronavirus.

The June 4th Uprising was an uprising in 1979 that arose out of a combination of corruption, bad governance, frustration among the general public, and lack of discipline and frustrations within the Ghanaian army.

It was sparked when the then military government of the Supreme Military Council (SMC II) led by General F K. Akuffo put then Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings on public trial for attempting to overthrow the government on May 15th 1979.

Flt Lt Rawlings turned the trial against the government by accusing it of massive corruption and requesting that his fellow accused be set free as he was solely responsible for the mutiny.

He was incarcerated for sentencing. His diatribe resonated with the entire nation as there was massive suffering.

In the night of June 3rd 1979, junior military officers broke into the jail where Rawlings was being held and freed him, and ostensibly marched him to the national radio station to make an announcement.

The first time the public heard from Rawlings was a now legendary statement that he Rawlings had been released by the junior officers and that he was under their command.