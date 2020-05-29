Ghana: We'll Build More SHSs Across Nation

Following the successful rollout of the Free Senior High School (SHS) educational policy three years ago, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the government will build more senior high schools across the country.

"It is the ambition that we will be able to plant senior secondary schools all across the country so that access to senior high school will become real for every child in the country," he said.

In a meeting with a delegation from the Kologo traditional area in the Upper East Region at the Jubliee House in Accra yesterday, President Akufo-Addo said the decision forms part of government's efforts to improve access to education in Ghana.

The government has taken up the full cost of tuition of all students under the Free SHS policy and is providing free accommodation, feeding, uniforms, and textbooks. Additionally, expansion projects are ongoing in almost all SHSs across the country.

The Free SHS policy has increased high school enrolment significantly, with over a million students enjoying free education in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo's comment was in response to a request by the traditional leaders for an SHS in Kologo.

He promised to ensure that the community benefits from an SHS and pledged to grant their request for a district hospital under the government's project to construct 88 district hospitals across the country.

On security, the President said he will, through the Ministry of Interior, grant the community's request for a police station.

He said the Interior Minister has developed a plan to expand the number of police stations in Ghana to enhance the country's peace and stability.

The Paramount Chief of Kologo, Naba Clifford Abagna Asobayire, speaking through his spokesperson, thanked the President for accepting their request for the meeting, the first by any sitting president.

He also praised the government for his commitment to develop Kologo, adding that the President deserved commendation for honouring his promise to construct the road from Navrongo to Kologo.

He said work on the road has commenced and is steadily progressing, and noted that when completed, the road project will go a long way to develop the area.

The Paramount Chief also thanked the President for supporting residents in the area during the 2018 flood.

"The speed with which you did it shows great leadership. It included constructing over 100 dwelling units for those displaced by the floods and we are very grateful for that," he said.