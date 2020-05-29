Malawi: Mupacho Initiative On COVID-19 - Donates Reusable Face Masks At Kauma in Lilongwe

As the number of people tested positive for Coronavirus is still raising in the country, a youth-led initiative called Mulungu Palibe Chomulaka (Mupacho) has embarked on a journey to sensitize the masses on how the virus is being spread and reminding people some of the possible preventive measures.

Godfrey Pumbwa demonstrating on how to use the masks (Chris Loka ,Mupacho Initiative founder) Chief Kumalambo carrying his bucket after the donation A chief receiving masks

The initiative on Wednesday brought together some Chiefs and their people in the area of senior chief Kauma in Lilongwe where apart from preaching about the deadly virus, they also donated buckets, soap and more than 400 reusable face masks with support from youth philanthropist, Godfrey Pumbwa and Teeth Savers International.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times during the outreach, Mupacho Initiative Director Chris Loka said it is very important for chiefs to have full knowledge of how the virus is being spread and its preventive measures.

Loka emphasized that it is their wish to reach out to many people in various communities with necessary information about Covid 19 and further asked the chiefs to take the responsibility and sensitize people in their communities to avoid getting infected.

"As Mupacho Initiative, we believe that Chiefs have a major role to play in as far as corona virus is concerned, therefore, if they are knowledgeable about how it spread and prevented, they can influence people in their areas to take care and be safe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are doing this as part of our corporate social responsibility; we need, by all means to educate people how to take care of themselves and keep on reminding them to follow protective measures put in place by government", she said.

In his remarks Chief Kumalambo thanked Mupacho Initiative for the timely visit and donation saying some people in the area did not have much knowledge about covid-19 prevention.

"Firstly, I would like to thank these young people for coming here with various messages on corona virus, we are very grateful and as chiefs we will also be responsible in disseminating the messages to other people who did not attend this function," he said.

The chief also said more people in the area cannot afford buying materials that are being used specifically for covid-19 prevention and thus on top of awareness, donations are needed all the time.

Pumbwa, who produced the masks and partnered with the Initiative, said the youth need to be at the center of awareness against Covid-19.

According to Pumbwa, he believes that everyone can do something for someone and thus the youth can equally assist the vulnerable communities in making sure that they prevent Covid-19.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares