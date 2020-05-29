Malawi: MEC Calls for Coordination in Sensitization Campaigns

29 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Joshua Mphanda -MEC Stringer

As preparations for the fresh presidential elections are underway, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has called for coordinated efforts in the ongoing sensitization campaign in the country.

Commissioner Moffat Banda briefing civic staff and is franked by MEC Deputy CEO, Harris Potani

The commission said this in Lilongwe on Thursday when it met district representatives of teams conducting civic and voter education.

Speaking at the meeting, Commissioner Moffat Banda who chairs the Media and Civic Education committee urged the staff to liaise with their teams in mounting strong sensitization campaigns to avoid voter apathy.

"The sensitization campaign has been challenging because of complacency, lack of coordination which has led to confusion and serves as a reminder for a need to work together as you are all aware of the influence sensitization campaigns have on the turnout of voters," said Banda.

He also described the confusing information some teams have been disseminating as worrisome and warned that MEC will deal with the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, McLean Shabalala, a participant who is also Constituency Civic Voter Education Assistant ( CCVEA) for Mzimba North has since commended the meeting as fruitful and highlighted that it will help bridge existing gaps.

"This meeting has helped resolving differences we had with our colleagues especially with the drama groups and drivers whom we had big logistical challenges whenever we went for civic activities in villages," said Shabalala.

The meeting drew together lead CCVEAs, technicians and drivers from MEC conducting sensitization campaigns.

