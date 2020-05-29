Malawi Ex-President Muluzi Endorses Mutharika - Slip of the Tongue On Atupele Presidency Trending

29 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Former president Bakili Muluzi, who governed the country from 1994 to 2004, has spoken in support for presidential ticket of President Peter Mutharika and his running mate Atupele, his son, in the forthcoming fresh presidential elections.

Bakili Muluzi: In Support of Mutharika re-election with Atupele as his running mate

Speaking at his home village of Kapoloma in Machinga district where he was meeting his kinsmen, including chiefs Muluzi he was "thankful" to Professor Mutharika for "choosing one of our sons here as his runningmate".

Howeve, it was Muluzi's slip of the tongue that is trending with a video clip circulating on social media.

"Professor Mutharika has choosen the son of this village, Atupele, to be his running mate so he can become president - ohh sorry- vice president of the country," said Muluzi.

Muluzi also told the gathering that the "whole" Eastern region has agreed to vote for Mutharika.

Atupele announced recently that his father would address a meeting to endorse the DPP-UDF alliance ticket after Ramadhan.

However, since the announcement Muluzi has received attacks from the Tonse Alliance, an opposition grouping of nine parties and one political movement.

Recently, the country's estranged Vice President Salous Chilima accused Muluzi of corruptly receiving USD 500,000 from tobacco campanies between 2002 and 2003.

He is still facing charges after government asked him to explain about 1.7 billion Malawi Kwacha ($11 million) which was in his personal accounts from financiers of his party 2014 campiagn.

He denies any wrong doing and the Anti-Corruption Bureau has expressed interest to drop the matter with lack of incriminating eveidence.

When Muluzi retired from politics, UDF party was led by former finance minister Friday Jumbe. After Jumbe, UDF was then led by former Health Minister Dr George Nga Ntafu before Atupele took over after being elected at convention.

Muluzi ruled Malawi from 1994 to 2004 after defeating long time ruler Kamuzu Banda in the country's first democratic elections since independence.

He handed over power peacefully to President Bingu Wa Mutharika in 2004.

