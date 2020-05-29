Malawi: Chakwera Will Be First On Ballot, Vote MCP's Black Cockerel Symbol - Chilima

The country's estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima --who is also running mate to Tonse Alliance presidential torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera -- has advised voters to pick Chakwera who will be first name on the ballot of the fresh presidential election.

Chilima: Vote for Chakwera with MCP's black cockerel symbol representing Tonse Chakwera, MCP symbol how it will look on the ballot

Chilima said this on Friday during his whistke-stop campaign tour of Mulanje and Pahlombe.

Speaking at Nanthombozi Trading Cente in Mulanje Bale Constituency and Mulanje Mission in Mulanje Central constituency, Chilima said Chakwera is the the only hope for the country, therefore people should vote him to be the next president.

He said all nine parties in Tonse Alliance are using Chakwera's face and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) symbol of black cockrel.

"Dr Chakwera's name will be on top of the ballot paper. If you vote for him, you have chosen everyone who is the alliance.

"Whatever the day it will be set for voting, just go and vote for Dr Chakwera. When you see the black cockerel [symbol of MCP] that represent all of us," said Chilima.

He said Malawians should reject political leaders who want to divide the country on tribal, regional and religious line,.

"We need better schools, better hospitals, better agriculture systems and all that is possible with Dr Chakwera and Tonse Alliance," he said.

Chilima's to support MCP certainly boasts Chakwera's election chances and the country's version of grand-old-party is poised to return to power.

MCP was in a statistical tie with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), according to the last survey by Institute for Public Opinion and Research (Ipor).

But with additional support of Chilima's UTM, Chakwera- who quit the pulpit as head of Malawi Assemblies of God in 2013 to join frontline politics - has a chance to win.

