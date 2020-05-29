Tanzania: Work Together for More Effect, Nsekela Urges

29 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbaraka Kambona in Dodoma

THE Ethics Secretariat Commissioner, Judge (rtd) Harold Nsekela has appealed to good governance oversight bodies to build up a close cooperation which would help them implement their responsibilities properly.

Judge Nsekela made the remarks at his office in Dodoma during his meeting with the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) Chairperson, Judge (rtd) Mathew Mwaimu.

He said there was a tendency of these good governance institutions to cooperate closely only during the commemoration of Ethics and Human Rights Day, saying that should not be the way, but rather they have to maintain that closeness daily.

He added that working closely and sharing information would help oversight instruments to identify boundaries of their mandate and guide them to avoid overlapping of their responsibilities.

"There is a need to have close cooperation among us, this will assist on sharing information that would help to provide better service to Wananchi," Judge Nsekela explained.

He continued to explain that the responsibilities of good governance instruments are almost the same, because they are all investigators, the only different is that CHRAGG is responsible for human rights, Ethics Secretariat for Ethics and PCCB in investigating issues of corruption, and where the CAG deals with public money expenditures.

He added that there is a need for these oversights institutions to build a culture of exchanging knowledge and share experience so as to enable them identify their working parameters to avoid overlapping of their responsibilities.

Moreover, Judge Nsekela urged CHRAGG to continue implementing its mandate by abiding with ethics, because that is the only way to help them deliver proper services to the public.

"Constitution has given you the mandate to protect and promote human rights and pillars of good governance within the country, use that mandate to deliver better service to Wananchi while observing ethics," Judge Nsekela insisted.

Earlier, Judge Mwaimu told Judge Nsekela that the aim of CHRAGG visit to the Ethics Secretariat was to seek cooperation, but also to remind the public that CHRAGG is there to help them.

Judge Mwaimu said that over the past two years, CHRAGG had been operating without commissioners, a situation which affected the implementation of its activities.

"CHRAGG is an independent institution, we are not supposed to take sides when dealing with human rights violation issues, our main responsibility is to resolve issues and help local citizens," Judge Mwaimu illustrated.

