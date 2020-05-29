Tanzania: Zitto Found Guilty of Uttering Seditious Statement, Released On Conditional Discharge

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam has found the leader of Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT) Wazalendo, Zitto Kabwe, guilty in three sedition counts, for allegedly linking the police force with killing over 100 people in Kigoma Region.

Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi convicted the Member of Parliament for Kigoma Urban of the offences after being satisfied by evidence produced by 15 prosecution witnesses.

When sentencing, the Magistrate gave the lawmaker conditional discharge with effect that he should not commit similar offences within one year, that is, he should not utter or publish sedition word within the period elsewhere, including in the social media.

In the case, the prosecution alleged that the MP committed the offences on October 28, 2018 at Kijitonyama area within Kinondoni District in Dar es Salaam, while holding a press conference at ACT Wazalendo Headquarters.

With intent to bring hatred to the citizens of the United Republic of Tanzania against the lawful authority of the government, the leader of the opposition party is alleged to have uttered several seditious words against the Tanzania Police Force