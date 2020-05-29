Tanzania: Monthly Revenue Collections Bright, Dr Abbasi Asserts

DESPITE the challenges in both social and economic sectors caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, monthly revenues have remained intact, at 1tril/-, which is a good sign for economic growth.

Government Spokesman Dr Hassan Abbasi said on Wednesday that the impressive revenue collection means that the country's economy is on the right track.

He was speaking during the 'Mizani Programme' aired by the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC).

"It is true that some sectors such as tourism have been shaken by the pandemic but the fundamentals of our economy are still good; the inflation rate is at a good rate. From July 2019 to May 2020, we have not dropped below 1tril/- on revenue collections," said Dr Abbasi.

Dr Abbasi, who doubles as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, added that the challenges, which the tourism sector faced may have less impact than expected since the country has performed well in selling gold.

On the production of protective gears, Dr Abbasi said about 90 per cent of protective gears are produced locally. He said: "There is one factory that has the capacity of manufacturing 300,000 face masks per day and there are other small industries, which manufacture other required gears."

On the resume of studies for colleges and schools, the government spokesman said the Higher Education Students' Loans Board (Heslb) has already disbursed 63.7bn/- for food and accommodation for the third quarter of the 2019/2020 academic year.

Dr Abbasi further thanked Tanzanians for continuing to follow directives and adhering to protective measures as issued by the government.

Commenting on the coming General Election, Dr Abbasi asked wananchi to participate in the process by updating information in the permanent voter register and make sure they vote in October this year.

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) on 26 May 2020 brought together leaders of political parties and other key election stakeholders to discuss a new draft of ethics as the country gears up for the General Election.

NEC chairman, Judge (rtd) Semistocles Kaijage, said the session aimed at providing a platform for stakeholders to discuss deeply on the draft and later sign it.