Tanzania: CCM Pushes for Suspension of Sand Extraction Permits

29 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Mara

CCM in Mara Region has urged Musoma Municipal Council officials to suspend the issuance of sand extraction permits along the shores of Lake Victoria with immediate effect.

Mara Regional CCM Secretary Shaibu Ngatiche visited part of the Lake shores in Makoko Ward recently and witnessed environmental degradation caused by sand extraction activities, with neighbouring communities complaining about the situation.

"Residents have been coming to our office to complain about how sand extraction is causing environmental degradation," Mr Ngatiche said.

The regional CCM leader witnessed several trucks loading sand at a site.

The residents, including Roman Catholic Church nuns, fear that if the situation is left to continue Lake Victoria water may easily flow to their residential areas.

The Lake Victoria water level has gone up recently due to heavy rain in the Lake Zone.

Sr Regina John, the encharge of a centre that takes care of needy children, said environmental degradation caused by sand extraction in the area was worrying.

She noted that sand extraction activities might also compromise the quality of water they fetched from Lake Victoria for domestic use.

The CCM regional secretary condemned such acts, urging environmental officials in Musoma to intervene.

The affected residents thanked the ruling party in the region for listening to their complaints, hoping that something would be done to stop sand extraction in the area.

