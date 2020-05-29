Tanzania: Man Held Over Forcing Two Daughters to Undergo FGM

29 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Mara

A MAN, who allegedly forced her two daughters to undergo female genital mutilation (FGM) in Serengeti District, Mara Region, was recently arrested by the Police Force in Mugumu.

The suspect has been identified as Ndera Matiko Chacha from Ngarawani Village in the district. Serengeti is one of Mara Region districts where FGM is still practised.

According to the police, the suspect has been hiding since 2008 after allegedly practising a criminal offence, but was taken to the district court in Mugumu last week after his arrest.

"We finally caught him and was taken to court early last week (Tuesday)," a woman police officer working at the gender and children's unit in the district told the 'Daily News'.

Mara Regional Police Commander (RPC) Daniel Shilla has been insisting that anyone who will be found engaging in FGM in the region will face legal action.

At the same time, Mara Regional Commissioner (RC) Adam Malima has also been ensuring that FGM violence against women becomes a history in the region.

Thus, a campaign against FGM is getting support from top regional and district government leaders.

Further reports from Serengeti say the two girls who were forced to undergo FGM by their father were earlier saved by Hope for Girls and Women Tanzania, a non governmental organisation in Serengeti and Butiama districts.

The NGO has so far rescued hundreds of school and out of schoolgirls from undergoing FGM in the region, thanks to partners supporting the initiative.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

