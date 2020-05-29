Sudan: Hamadouk Meets Arab Ba'athist Socialist Party

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk met, Thursday, a delegation representing the Arab Ba'athist Socialist Party led by Ali Al-Sanhuri in the context of the series of meetings he conducted with the political forces in the country to reach a consensus on different issues.

The meeting discussed issues of economy, peace, doing justice, completion of structures of the transitional authority and the international mission under Chapter, 6 following the UNAMID exit.

The meeting affirmed the necessity for continuation of joint work to remove the obstacles impeding the transition and achieving the goals of the Glorious Revolution.