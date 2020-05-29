Zimbabwe: Zim COVID-19 Cases Now 149 As More Returnees Test Positive for Pandemic

29 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Zimbabwe's coronavirus cases have further risen 149 after 17 more returnees tested positive for the global pandemic Thursday.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the new cases were discovered from among locals under quarantine.

"Seventeen cases tested positive for Covid19 today. These are all returnees from Mozambique registering 9, South Africa 7 and United Kingdom 1.

"They are all in quarantine centers. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed Covid19 cases to 149," said the ministry.

According to the ministry, 2 005 RDT screening tests and 490 PCR diagnostic tests were done.

"The cumulative number of tests done to date is 40 847 (24 407 RDT and 16 440 PCR). To date, the total number of confirmed cases is 149, recovered 28, active cases 117 and four deaths since the outbreak on March 20 2020," the Health Ministry said.

The country's confirmed cases Wednesday accelerated to a shocking 132, up from 56, after 76 new cases had been recorded in Beitbridge, Masvingo and Harare.

The steep climb in new cases comes just after the country opened its borders to citizens who had been stranded in countries such as South Africa, Botswana and other destinations.

Medical experts have warned that the relaxed border management systems which have seen returnees using unofficial entry points could pose a high risk since they avoid mandatory quarantine.

Reports of some of the returnees escaping from the quarantine centres have also left many citizens worried over the risk of accelerated internal transmissions.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

