Zimbabwe: From Jazz to Gospel - Josh Meck Makes Final Move

29 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Jazz musician Josh Meck (in picture) who has turned to gospel genre says he is at crossroads after many fans requested him to maintain his original beat.

The musician, who is dropping his first gospel video tomorrow, said he is tempted to return to his original genre but the gospel calling is overwhelming.

"Since I started writing gospel songs, my life is changing. I am not saying jazz is bad but there was something I was missing. I decided to join the gospel world because I also want to preach through music. I call my music gospel jazz and the video is going to revolutionise the sector. At first it was hard to change the environment. Fans are still asking why I made that decision and they want me to reverse it. I can say I have divided my fans, but I am still the Josh people knew and I am still doing music that many will love," he said.

Josh's gospel single titled "Chitsike" comes with a video that was shot by Slimaz Productions and has some sci-fi effects, centering on encouraging Christians to continually pray without ceasing for the devil is always going around looking for the weak.

The musician said artists should be versatile in order to fit into any genre of their choice.

"I sat down with my production team and we decided to do a concept and we came up with such creation. We used to watch sci-fi videos mostly in hip-hop productions and the gospel community somehow regarded it as evil. I worked with professional make-up artists and I believe the video will be one of the best. I would say the video has cost me much, but the product is worth it," he said.

Josh said in this time of lockdown and after the coronavirus era, musicians should support each other before looking for fans and stakeholders comes on board.

"This is the time we should show unity amongst ourselves. We do not need to expose each other negatively. There are a lot of live shows happening on social media and some have said that promoters and organizers are selective, so we should unite to support each other as musicians. We should move with times in order to make an impact in this industry."

