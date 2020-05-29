Tanzania: Zitto Kabwe Sentenced to Serve One-Year Ban Not Writing Seditious Statements

Opposition legislator Zitto Kabwe (file photo).
29 May 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Hadija Jumanne

Dar es Salaam — The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's court has on Friday May 29, found Kigoma Urban Member of Parliament and leader of opposition Party ACT Wazalendo Zitto Kabwe guilty on all the three counts of Sedition.

The court which was presided over by Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi has sentenced the firebrand MP to a one-year ban of not writing seditious statements.

Mr Kabwe was faced with three seditious charges, which he allegedly committed on October 28, 2018 during a press conference held in Dr es Salaam.

The ruling that found with a case was by the same magistrate on February 18, 2020.

Mr Kabwe was for the first time brought before the court on November 2, 2018 charged with incitement.

Prior to his arraignment, the firebrand politician was arrested after he claimed that 100 people had been killed in clashes between herders and police in his western home region of Kigoma.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

