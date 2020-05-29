Malawi: DHO Threatens to Publicise Isolation Absconders

Blantyre — Blantyre District Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. Gift Kawalazira has threatened to reveal personal identities of the six coronavirus (Covid-19) suspects that absconded institutional quarantine at Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN), Kameza Campus on Tuesday

Kawalazira told the press on Wednesday that if tracing of the suspects proves futile, he will have no other option but to make their particulars known to public to avoid further spread of the disease.

The suspects were among 441 Malawians that came from South Africa early this week and escaped on their first night at the isolation facility.

"If the worse comes to the worst, then we will publicise their names so that they are easily traced. Five of the six tested positive to the disease and there are fears they might infect others.

"Initially, there were eight of them that absconded but two returned the following morning, claiming that they had gone to buy some food and had no intention of running away," he said.

Meanwhile, the isolation institution has two policemen in order to tighten security as well as avoid quarantine abscondment in future.

In a related development, Kawalazira confirmed that other South Africa returnees have also run away from Kamuzu Stadium where they were being kept awaiting Covid-19 test results.

"Living conditions at the stadium were poor and there were young children and pregnant mothers who could not sleep on the pitch like that with the cold weather condition the country is experiencing.

"However, the good thing is that we have all their details and their destinations. So, when the results come out, we shall communicate to them through their local district health offices," Kawalazira said.

So far, the district has 25 cumulative cases, of which, six are imported, 12 recoveries and active cases respectively and one fatality.