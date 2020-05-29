Malawi: DHO Threatens to Publicise Isolation Absconders

28 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Loness Gwazanga

Blantyre — Blantyre District Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. Gift Kawalazira has threatened to reveal personal identities of the six coronavirus (Covid-19) suspects that absconded institutional quarantine at Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN), Kameza Campus on Tuesday

Kawalazira told the press on Wednesday that if tracing of the suspects proves futile, he will have no other option but to make their particulars known to public to avoid further spread of the disease.

The suspects were among 441 Malawians that came from South Africa early this week and escaped on their first night at the isolation facility.

"If the worse comes to the worst, then we will publicise their names so that they are easily traced. Five of the six tested positive to the disease and there are fears they might infect others.

"Initially, there were eight of them that absconded but two returned the following morning, claiming that they had gone to buy some food and had no intention of running away," he said.

Meanwhile, the isolation institution has two policemen in order to tighten security as well as avoid quarantine abscondment in future.

In a related development, Kawalazira confirmed that other South Africa returnees have also run away from Kamuzu Stadium where they were being kept awaiting Covid-19 test results.

"Living conditions at the stadium were poor and there were young children and pregnant mothers who could not sleep on the pitch like that with the cold weather condition the country is experiencing.

"However, the good thing is that we have all their details and their destinations. So, when the results come out, we shall communicate to them through their local district health offices," Kawalazira said.

So far, the district has 25 cumulative cases, of which, six are imported, 12 recoveries and active cases respectively and one fatality.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.