Namibia: Gobabis Council Stops Land Grabbers

The Gobabis municipality on Wednesday prevented illegal land grabbers from putting up structures in an area said to be earmarked for a flexible land tenure pilot project.

In a statement released today, the municipality said the Namibian Police assisted the local authority to stop some community members from erecting structures west of the Freedom Square informal settlement.

The town's Freedom Square area is in the process of being formalised as a pilot project of the ministry of land reform to implement the flexible land tenure system.

According to the statement, the community members were engaged before by the Gobabis municipality's chief executive officer, Ignatius Thudinyane, and the town's mayor, Libelius Kalili, and asked not to set up shacks in the area and to register with the community development office to be screened and allocated land.

The municipality said it has also observed that people who already benefitted from the allocation of land have sold their land and have now resorted to occupying land illegally.

Thudinyane said the municipality did not demolish people's homes or shacks as was claimed on social media platforms, but prevented illegal occupation after having engaged the people intending to take over the area.

"They understood what the municipality staff did was to remove illegal fences erected at an area which is earmarked for other developmental projects but no shacks were demolished or people left homeless," he said.

Kalili has also cautioned the residents of informal settlements at Gobabis to be careful of some individuals not living in informal settlements who instigate them to engage in illegal activities.