Namibia: Gobabis Council Stops Land Grabbers

28 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

The Gobabis municipality on Wednesday prevented illegal land grabbers from putting up structures in an area said to be earmarked for a flexible land tenure pilot project.

In a statement released today, the municipality said the Namibian Police assisted the local authority to stop some community members from erecting structures west of the Freedom Square informal settlement.

The town's Freedom Square area is in the process of being formalised as a pilot project of the ministry of land reform to implement the flexible land tenure system.

According to the statement, the community members were engaged before by the Gobabis municipality's chief executive officer, Ignatius Thudinyane, and the town's mayor, Libelius Kalili, and asked not to set up shacks in the area and to register with the community development office to be screened and allocated land.

The municipality said it has also observed that people who already benefitted from the allocation of land have sold their land and have now resorted to occupying land illegally.

Thudinyane said the municipality did not demolish people's homes or shacks as was claimed on social media platforms, but prevented illegal occupation after having engaged the people intending to take over the area.

"They understood what the municipality staff did was to remove illegal fences erected at an area which is earmarked for other developmental projects but no shacks were demolished or people left homeless," he said.

Kalili has also cautioned the residents of informal settlements at Gobabis to be careful of some individuals not living in informal settlements who instigate them to engage in illegal activities.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.