Zimbabwe: Polad Calls for 'Abduction' Investigations

28 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

Members of the Political Actors Dialogue have called on Government to investigate circumstances around the recent alleged abductions of three female MDC Alliance officials and make the findings public.

POLAD is a platform for political parties to discuss various social, political and economic issues affecting the country.

This was said by POLAD's chairman of the legislative and governance committee Professor Lovemore Madhuku after meeting President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices this morning.

Prof Madhuku was accompanied to the meeting by another POLAD member, Ms Lucia Matibenga.

Addressing journalists after the meeting Prof Madhuku said as POLAD they were concerned by the alleged abductions.

"We came this morning to see the President with regards to a very crucial issue relating to the recent abductions," he said.

"As POLAD we feel very strongly that the abductions must be investigated we want to get to the bottom of the matter and so we were advising the President that it is important that these things are properly investigated through an independent process so that the whole world knows the truth.

"It's important that we don't continue to say abductions or no abductions there must be clarity now. If the State is responsible let it come out if the individuals are responsible let it come out those were our concerns and he has indicated that there are already investigations taking place and very soon they will be able to tell the world and the nation what is happening."

