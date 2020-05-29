Malawi: Fuel Tanker Up in Frames in Karonga

28 May 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Andrew Mkonda

Karonga — A fuel tanker registration number T879 DSL / T459 DMD which was en route to Lilongwe from Tanzania caught fire in the early hours of Thursday at Mwakamogho along the Songwe-Karonga M1 road.

Confirming the incident, Karonga Police Spokesperson, Enock Livason said the tanker which was loaded with 42, 000 liters of petrol developed a mechanical problem which led to tire binding and in the process the vehicle caught fire.

Livason said there was no any casualty as the driver of the vehicle, Michael Mwapase escaped from the vehicle without any injury.

Police have since commended the community around Mwakamogho for staying away from the burning vehicle.

"It is good that people refrained going close to the vehicle otherwise we would have registered deaths related to the accident," said Livason.

Police reminds the general public against tampering with any vehicle which catches fires to avoid losing lives.

