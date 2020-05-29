Namibia: Left Homeless and Stranded

A 34-year-old woman and her four children were left without shelter after her uncle asked her to move her shack out of his yard at Walvis Bay earlier today following a disagreement.

Ndina* planned to send her children to her mother at Endola in northern Namibia while she looked for a new place to set up her shack.

"My uncle said we must get out of his yard because apparently when I am not at home many people hold my baby. The baby is sick and he said maybe she has corona. He even threw the baby's medicine on the ground," she said.

Confused and teary with her baby on her back, Ndina was pleading with a law enforcement official at the long-distance buses in Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay, this afternoon for the police to allow her children to travel.

"I don't want to cause problems in the family. But I am just pleading for my children to go to my mother, please. I will make a plan as to where I will sleep tonight," she said.

Law enforcement officials descended on the long-distance bus terminal this afternoon to stop buses from leaving the town, after it was announced that Walvis Bay is being placed under lockdown again. Hundreds of people attempted to leave the town following the announcement by the government.

As a result of the renewed lockdown, no one is allowed to leave or enter the town.

The Namibian Police's community affairs commander in Erongo, Ileni Shapumba, informed The Namibian that the police are in the process of putting up two roadblocks.

"The message of the head of state is clear and we will implement it fully as expected from us. We have started with logistical arrangements. We are reminding the public to refer back to the regulations that were in place during the lockdown.

"We are going to have two roadblocks, one at the bridge as you enter the town from Swakopmund to include Langstrand and another at the C14 road near Dune 7," said Shapumba.

* Ndina is not her real name.