Angola: MPLA Analyses Projects of Transport Sector

Luanda — The members of the Political Bureau Secretariat of MPLA were informed Thursday about the structuring projects of the transport sector related to the increase of its finance contribution in the General State Budget and in the process of boosting and diversification of the National economy for the period after covid-19 pandemic.

According to the final statement of the 8th extraordinary meeting of the ruling party, there were analysed the problem of the outflow of agricultural products from the countryside to the city, the circulation of people and goods at the inter-provincial level, the revitalization of urban and inter-urban public transport, as well as the process of resizing airports, railroad, ports and air operators.

According to the document, the meeting under chaired by the vice-president of the party Luísa Damião, the members of the Political Bureau Secretariat of MPLA analysed as well the internal resolution of the 3rd Ordinary Session of the Central Committee of MPLA, the balance sheet report of the activitities which were developed during the 1st four months and the task plan for the 2nd four months referring to the year 2020.

Therefore, as stated by the document, the members were also informed about report of the verification visits held by the Economy and Finance Commission of the National Assembly in the ongoing projects in the scope of the analysis of the General Account of the State of 2018.

The statement added that the members of BP welcomed the monetary contributions of MPLA officials, deputies and staff, within the scope of the solidarity campaign for fundraising, aimed at helping in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.