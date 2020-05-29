Angola: Minister Gathers With Environmental Agents

29 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, Adjany Costa, Thursday in Luanda, consultated non-governmental organizations and environmental projects agents, with the aim of collecting contributions for the promotion and boosting of actions for the preservation of the environment.

The meeting was attended by 17 organizations from the 23 expected and address issues related to environmental education, bringing together the organizations and the ministry.

From the meeting came the orientation to reinforce the measures already established and to continue reflecting and making people aware of a change of attitude, which promotes a more sustainable consumption and more integrated actions.

It is pointed out that, in the current context, more than one million species of plants and animals are in danger of extinction worldwide due to human action.

For the purpose of protecting the environment, the Ministry intends to involve the Provincial Offices for Environment, Solid Waste and Community Services in carrying out actions for the preservation of local biodiversity.

