Angola: Minister Ensures Support for Lac and Radio Kairós

29 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Mass Media, Manuel Homem, assured Thursday institutional support for the improvement of operating conditions of privately-run Luanda Antena Comercial (LAC) and Rádio Kairós (Methodist Broadcaster of Angola).

The government official made this commitment at the end of the visits to the two radio stations to see how they were operating.

Speaking to the press, Manuel Homem stated that, in the scope of the continuous training programme for the staff of public bodies, the private sector will also be included, having considered technical capacity building as the essential matrix of the media sector.

He stated that both bodies have technical constraints in their facilities, specifically in their broadcasters, ensuring that in the case of Radio Kairós they will work to regulate the ongoing programmes and extend the signal to the entire province of Luanda.

In Luanda Antena Comercial (LAC), the minister assured that, within its availability, the supervising ministry will continue to provide institutional support, so that the broadcaster continues to implement the modernization plan.

He called on the public and private media to strengthen awareness campaigns on the norms for preventing and fighting the pandemic of the new coronavirus (covid-19).

On his turn, LAC production director, Mateus Gonçalves, acknowledged that the broadcaster is experiencing an economic crisis, motivated by the covid-19 pandemic, but efforts are being made to avoid dismissals.

