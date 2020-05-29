Mozambique: Terrorists Attack Macomia Town

ISS
Entering Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique.
29 May 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Islamist terrorists attacked the town of Macomia, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, on Thursday, according to a report in Friday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

At about 04.00, according to an anonymous military source cited by the newssheet, a group of about 90 attackers, divided into three, blocked the three main entrances to the town. Much of the local population fled into the bush, and there was an exchange of gunfire between the terrorists and the Mozambican defence and security forces.

The terrorists burnt down homes and the Macomia health centre. They hoisted the black flag of the international terrorist group known as Islamic State (or ISIS or Daesh), and there are reports that they went to pray in a local mosque.

The raiders stole two vehicles, which they loaded with goods stolen from Macomia shops. So far it is not known how many people died in this attack, or how much of Macomia has fallen into terrorist hands.

A second newssheet, "Mediafax", says that the raiders suffered considerable losses. Helicopters and drones were seen flying over Macomia in support of the government forces.

There were also terrorist attacks on nearby villages in Macomia district, including Litamanda, Chai, Nova Zambezia and Nova Vida.

"Carta de Mocambique" reports that electricity was cut to the northern districts of Cabo Delgado on Thursday night, which suggests that the terrorists may have sabotaged the Macomia electricity sub-station.

