Zimbabwe: Poptain the Highest Achiever of National Lockdown?

While government-imposed nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19 pandemic has caused distress among Zimbabwean citizens, it has turned out a blessing in disguise for rising Reggae artiste Poptain.

The crooner has fast grown to be the most sought-after musicians on live lockdown shows - an initiative by various deep-pocketed individuals to entertain the outdoor-activity-starved population.

To date, the artiste, born Ameen Jaleel Matanga, has featured on three different live shows that include, Nash TV, One House and Bob Marley Commemorations. His performance tomorrow on Boss D Lockdown live show will be his fourth - more than any other local artiste.

Speaking to 263Chat, Poptain said a few weeks before the lockdown he never presumed that from it he would record his biggest career highlight.

"Honestly I'm still in shock, never had I thought I would harvest this much attention from the lockdown. It has indeed turned out a blessing in disguise," said the crooner.

He added that the attention has also translated into some financial gain.

"Just before lockdown, I would struggle for travelling fares among other needs. But since this new-found fame, everything is smooth sailing for me," he said.

Poptain had been an underground artiste for eight years.

Meanwhile, Yala Nation Studio's Van Choga has also been a high achiever in this lockdown making waves with his energetic stunts.