Zimbabwe: Be Careful of What You Do With Your Phone Camera - Stunner Tells Dj Towers

29 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Popular rapper, Desmond "Stunner" Chideme has weighed in on the highly publicised fallout between socialites Dj Towers and Mr Stylz.

Speaking in a recent post on social media, Stunner hammered to Towers the importance of making friends and not enemies while reproving the hype-man from reckless talk on camera.

"Just like husband and wife vanotemana nemapoto (which is not good) but still find themselves in the same bed, friends are sometimes not going to agree on certain issues but tomorrow is another day. Dj Towers, 6 or 7 years ago when I didn't know you and you would say all sort of bad things about me, I still respected your hustle and showed you how u could make some money off it and I proved it was always WISE TO MAKE FRIENDS NOT ENEMIES," wrote Stunner.

He added, "whatever you two disagreed on, I don't think it's bigger than life. I'm sorry for whatever happened, it's lockdown I could have sat the both of you down somewhere pane sadza nema tumbu and susu and a beer. If u say you only talk with Teemak yet the gateway to him is Stylz and you are sort of the marketing guy in your gang gang , how will this work my young brother? I love people that respect and love life together.

"BE CAREFUL OF WHAT YOU DO WHEN THAT PHONE CAMERA COME ON GUYS . Social media is very toxic. I love you both and you need each other seeing how you met Stylz through me and the ripple effect got u to Teemak. That's how friendship works," he said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.