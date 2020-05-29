Zimbabwe: UK-Based Singer Drops Single

29 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

It's a buffet spoiler for music lovers as another crooner, a rising United Kingdom-based artiste, Chisai Zulu drops her latest offering, "Fool for Me" today.

The release comes in the same timeframe Jah Prayzah, Enzo Ishall and Stunner have just dropped some fresh from the booth projects.

Zulu, an Acoustic RnB/Afroswing singer is not new on the music scene having already belted a single, "RedR" and an extended play record (EP) "TrynGo."

Speaking to 263chat ahead of the release, the singer was quoted saying her offering, "Fool for Me" is an outcome of personal experience.

"This is a song I wrote at a time l felt very degraded and thought I should speak to empower young women like me. What or how men think a woman should be, never has to make you feel any less of a woman. Also, if he was once a fool for you, him walking away doesn't make you any less of a woman, he will go for another and be a fool for her while someone else will also come into your life and be a fool for you," said Zulu.

The biggest challenge of any upcoming artiste, that is luring attention from an audience already captured by biggest names in the industry, has neither spared Chisai, 18.

"The music industry is very competitive, it's difficult to be seen in a sea full of fish, with some which look exactly like you. The recurrent effect is you do start to doubt yourself. The situation is even tougher when you are doing it by yourself without a network. It becomes hard to pick a direction, sometimes you get lost," she said.

"Fool for Me" was produced by Bigbass Entertainment.

