Zimbabwe: Caligraph Strings Along Popular Celebrities in COVID-19 Preventative Campaign

29 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Marshall Bwanya

Mural specialist media agency CaliGraph in association with Baobab media has come up with an innovative way of raising awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic through featuring popular celebrities in paintings across Harare.

CaliGraph spokesperson, Marcus Zvinavashe noted that the murals being painted across the capital were designated to conscientise citizens to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures.

"Our message is to educate, inform and conscientise citizens to adhere to social distancing, wear face masks and constantly wash hands.

"In each selected location we will be painting popular local prominent figures, heroes and heroines whose roots stem from that particular area, local residents can relate too to amplify the message.

"Our plan and objective is to paint the whole of Harare then move to other cities," he said.

In Budiriro high density a Jah Prayzah mural has already been completed and another mural for Zimdancehall maestro Winky D set to be painted in Kambuzuma.

Zvinavashe articulated that project was self funded and that CaliGraph was willing to partner with interested individuals, corporates and local authorities to join in the fight against the global pandemic.

"This initiative is a self funded project and we are willing to partner with individuals, organisations, corporates, local authorities and the government in making sure that we paint as many spaces as possible to educate, inform and conscientise citizens about COVID-19.

"Willing partners can contribute paints, space, masks to distribute and anything that will advance this noble campaign.

"We also invite willing artistes, entertainers and socialites to join us in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in our communities," he said.

CaliGraph compromises of Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) duo graduates Marcus Zvinavashe and Nyasha Jeche.

Jeche and Zvinavashe have done other various murals including the famous tribute for the late Afro Jazz Maestro Oliver Mtukudzi in Highfields.

