South Africa: Mondlo SAPS Seeks Missing Person

press release

Detectives from the Mondlo SAPS are seeking assistance from members of the community regarding a missing person, Thamisanqa Douglas Zulu (60) of Nhlahleni near Mtini Dam in Mondlo. He was last seen by his family on 1 May 2020 when he went to sleep however in the morning he was not found in his room. His family last saw him on 5 May 2020. He is 1.7 in height, dark in complexion and is mentally disturbed.

Anyone with information that can assist police to find him is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Mnisi 073 540 8275/034 326 7137 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.