South Africa: Parolee in Court for Multiple Cases Including Rape

29 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 27 May 2020, Verulam police officers arrested a 31-year-old man for charges of rape, robbery and sexual assault at Cottonlands area in Verulam.

It is alleged on 24 May 2020 at 04:00, the suspect entered the house in Verulam where he threatened a pregnant woman with a knife. He ransacked the house demanding cellphones and allegedly raped and robbed the victim of her cellphone before fleeing the scene. Charges of rape and house robbery were opened for investigation by Verulam SAPS. The preliminary investigation was conducted by the detectives and linked the suspect with another case of rape committed on 30 July 2019 where an elderly woman was repeatedly raped by the same suspect at knife point.

The victim was dragged to the Umdloti bushes where she was repeatedly raped. Further police profiling linked him to another sexual assault case committed this month. The police investigation revealed that the suspect was released on parole during March 2019 for a similar offence committed in 2010. The suspect is appearing today in the Verulam Magistrates' Court on two counts of rape, sexual assault and house robbery.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the Verulam SAPS for recent successes achieved.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Zimbabwe Offers 100% Farm Ownership to Marijuana Growers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.