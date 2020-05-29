South Africa: Parolee in Court for Multiple Cases Including Rape

press release

On 27 May 2020, Verulam police officers arrested a 31-year-old man for charges of rape, robbery and sexual assault at Cottonlands area in Verulam.

It is alleged on 24 May 2020 at 04:00, the suspect entered the house in Verulam where he threatened a pregnant woman with a knife. He ransacked the house demanding cellphones and allegedly raped and robbed the victim of her cellphone before fleeing the scene. Charges of rape and house robbery were opened for investigation by Verulam SAPS. The preliminary investigation was conducted by the detectives and linked the suspect with another case of rape committed on 30 July 2019 where an elderly woman was repeatedly raped by the same suspect at knife point.

The victim was dragged to the Umdloti bushes where she was repeatedly raped. Further police profiling linked him to another sexual assault case committed this month. The police investigation revealed that the suspect was released on parole during March 2019 for a similar offence committed in 2010. The suspect is appearing today in the Verulam Magistrates' Court on two counts of rape, sexual assault and house robbery.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the Verulam SAPS for recent successes achieved.