South Africa: More Economic Freedom, the Plight of Asylum Seekers, and Faith Leaders' Dilemma

On Thursday, it was announced that most of the economy would reopen under lockdown Level 3 but that movement between areas would remain restricted. Places of worship may reopen from 1 June, but faith leaders are divided on whether or not it is safe to do so. Meanwhile, a case has been filed with the high court to compel the government to extend social relief to asylum seekers.

After a number of delays, a media briefing was held on Thursday to explain lockdown Level 3. It was reiterated that the entire country will move to Level 3 on 1 June. However, it was added that additional restrictions might be put in place in hotspots.

Most of the economy will be reopened. Professional non-contact sports can be played and domestic air travel will be allowed for business travel. All construction and clothing sales can go ahead. Permits will still be needed for people travelling between provinces, metros, districts...